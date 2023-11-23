Tipra Motha to oppose any attempt to delist tribals from ST status: Opposition leader

AGARTALA, Nov 22: Tripura opposition leader Animesh

Debbarma on Tuesday said his party, the Tipra Motha, will

vehemently oppose any move to delist tribals from Scheduled

Tribe (ST) status.

Debbarma’s remark comes in the wake of the proposed

‘delisting rally’ by the Janajati Suraksha Manch, a wing of RSS-

affiliated Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, demanding withdrawal of ST

status of tribals who converted to Christianity.

The manch’s rally is scheduled to be held at Swami

Vivekananda ground here on Christmas, December 25.

“I heard the organisation has sought permission from the state

government to organise a rally demanding withdrawal of ST

status of tribal people who converted to Christianity. I hope

the government does not give its nod,” he told a press

conference.

Asserting that reservation was not implemented on the basis of

religion or colour, Debbarma said the Tipra Motha will oppose

the rally and launch a massive campaign across the state.

“This is an attempt to engineer division among people on the

basis of religion. As long India remains secular, no one can

withdraw ST status from people who converted to Christianity,”

he said. (PTI)