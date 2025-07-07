Tipra Motha weakening organisationally, losing support base: Tripura Congress Chief

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 6. Tripura Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Sunday claimed that the Tipra Motha Party is gradually losing its support base and facing internal divisions.

Saha’s remarks came a day after Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma warned that the party could withdraw support from the BJP-led state government if their key demands are not met.

However, party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma distanced himself from the statement, suggesting it may have been made out of frustration.

Reacting to the developments, Saha alleged that Tipra Motha MLAs are attempting to bargain with the ruling coalition.

“Their statements clearly suggest a bargaining tactic. They made tall promises to the indigenous people during the elections, but are now losing ground. Organisationally, they are weakening. Just yesterday, a number of indigenous people joined the Congress after leaving the IPFT, Tipra Motha, and BJP. This shift reflects growing public support for Congress,” Saha said.

He also questioned the party’s internal coherence, saying, “How can an MLA make such a serious statement without consulting the party supremo?”

Saha further asserted that regional parties based on “temporary agendas” struggle to sustain themselves in the long run.

“Many such parties have exploited indigenous sentiments but failed to deliver. What Tipra Motha is doing now is merely theatrical. The people see through it. Congress, on the other hand, has always worked for the welfare of all communities, including the indigenous. Our leaders are visiting different parts of the state, reaching out to the people, and exposing the reality of the present situation,” he added.