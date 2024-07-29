Tireless effort for all-round development of Arunachal: CM

NEW DELHI, July 28: Team Arunachal Pradesh is working relentlessly to transform every sector and maintain the state’s pace of development to realise the goal of a developed India by 2047, chief minister Pema Khandu has said.

He said this after attending a conference here of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states last night.

- Advertisement -

Khandu said that at the conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared their vision and roadmap for realising the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

He said Union Health Minister and BJP President J P Nadda also guided the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers to accelerate the pace of all-round development of their respective state.

“Team Arunachal is working day in and day out to transform every sector and maintain the state’s pace of development and contribute significantly to realise the goal of developed India,” Khandu wrote on ‘X’.

During the conference, the Prime Minister discussed with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers a host of issues, with focus on ensuring that benefits of numerous welfare schemes fully cover the targeted beneficiaries.

- Advertisement -

Modi, sources said, noted the efforts of the BJP-run governments to help different sections of society, especially the poor.

“Our party is working tirelessly to further good governance and fulfil the aspirations of the people,” Modi said.

The “mukhyamantri parishad” organised by the BJP at regular intervals is aimed at reviewing key schemes in states, following the best governance practices and the delivery of central government welfare initiatives. (PTI)