Marathoner Binningstar Lyngkhoi urges youth to join Viksit Bharat Challenge

SHILLONG, Nov 22: Meghalaya’s former international marathoner, Binningstar Lyngkhoi has called on the youth of India to actively participate in the Viksit Bharat Challenge ahead of the National Youth Festival 2025.

With a message of motivation, Lyngkhoi encouraged young Indians to view the challenge as an opportunity to grow, learn, and shape the future of the country.

Union sports minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, earlier this week, announced that the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ will be held during the National Youth Festival on January 11 and 12 next year. During the two-day event, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi shall be interacting with 3000 youth leaders at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

“As a sportsperson, I’ve learned that every challenge is an opportunity to grow. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue offers you a platform to showcase your skills, sharpen your mind, and connect with bright minds from across the nation. Dive into the Vikasit Bharat Challenge – it’s your chance to shine and inspire the future. Believe in yourself and give it your best!” said Lyngkhoi.

Round 1 of the Viksit Bharat Challenge features an all-India digital quiz competition, scheduled between November 25 and December 5. Individuals between the age group of 15 and 29 will be able to participate in the quiz hosted on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform . This will test the participants’ knowledge and awareness of India’s landmark achievements.

The quiz contest winners will subsequently go through three more rounds in the form of an essay/blog writing competition, a State-level ‘Viksit Bharat Vision’ presentation and finally, a National Championship featuring the State-level winners at the Bharat Mandapam.

Earlier, Mansukh Mandaviya outlining the key objectives of the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’, said, “The festival aims to identify and nurture young talent, providing them a platform to share their ideas for Viksit Bharat. A major highlight for the youth will be the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and present their ideas for India’s future, thereby enhancing youth engagement in politics and civic life.”

Mandaviya has laid the target of roping in at least 1 crore youth (aged 15-29) from all over India to take part in the Viksit Bharat Challenge, which will act as a preliminary round towards the main event at Bharat Mandapam.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue – National Youth Festival 2025 will convene a vibrant assembly of selected youth from three distinct verticals. The first group comprises participants from the newly announced Viksit Bharat Challenge.

The second group features talented youth emerging from district and state-level youth festivals, where they will compete in diverse categories such as painting, science exhibitions, cultural performances, declamation contests etc. The third group will include notable path breakers and youth icons from diverse domains, including entrepreneurship, sports, agriculture, and technology, among others. (NNN)