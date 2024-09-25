26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
type here...

Tourism activity to resume in Sikkim’s Mangan district

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, Sept 24: With road networks restored in Sikkim’s Mangan district, representatives of various stakeholders will discuss with officials on Wednesday for the reopening of tourism activities.

Mangan district collector Anant Jain will meet representatives of various stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss the resumption of tourism activities in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Tourism activities in Mangan district were suspended in June this year following heavy rains for days which destroyed the road network in the district.

On Monday Jain and local officials held a meeting with ‘Pipons’ and ‘Dzumsa’ members in Lachen to discuss the reopening of tourism activities in Lachen and the issue related to road infrastructure in the picturesque town.

The collector briefed the local leaders about the restoration of the road network in the district under the Bharatmala project to improve road infrastructure in the region.

The ‘Pipon’ is an elected headman of a self-government system who chairs the community meeting where all disputes are settled in a democratic manner.

- Advertisement -

The term Dzumsa is a council of villagers assigned the task of administering the village community in Mangan district. (PTI)

7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Circuit court to convene from 26th Sept

The Hills Times -
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India