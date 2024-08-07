Trade suspended between Tripura-Bangladesh for three days

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 6: Traders in Tripura have decided to halt cross-border trade with Bangladesh for the next three days due to the current turmoil in the neighboring country.

- Advertisement -

The suspension of trade is expected to impact the import and export activities at various Land Customs Stations between the two regions.

Debasish Nandi, Manager of the Land Port Authority of India at the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), informed reporters on Tuesday that trade was active until August 5.

“Goods, including fish imported from Bangladesh and cumin exported from Tripura, were being transported through the Agartala-Akhaura and Srimantapur Land Customs Stations, respectively”, he said.

Nandi mentioned that the trade suspension is a response to the current situation in Bangladesh, where restrictions and a curfew have been imposed.

- Advertisement -

The decision to halt trade was made by the traders involved in import-export activities. This measure is expected to continue for the next three days, affecting the flow of goods between Tripura and Bangladesh.

The temporary suspension highlights the interdependence between the two regions and the potential impact of regional unrest on cross-border trade.