26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
type here...

Trade suspended between Tripura-Bangladesh for three days

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 6: Traders in Tripura have decided to halt cross-border trade with Bangladesh for the next three days due to the current turmoil in the neighboring country.

- Advertisement -

The suspension of trade is expected to impact the import and export activities at various Land Customs Stations between the two regions.

Debasish Nandi, Manager of the Land Port Authority of India at the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), informed reporters on Tuesday that trade was active until August 5.

“Goods, including fish imported from Bangladesh and cumin exported from Tripura, were being transported through the Agartala-Akhaura and Srimantapur Land Customs Stations, respectively”, he said.

Nandi mentioned that the trade suspension is a response to the current situation in Bangladesh, where restrictions and a curfew have been imposed.

- Advertisement -

The decision to halt trade was made by the traders involved in import-export activities. This measure is expected to continue for the next three days, affecting the flow of goods between Tripura and Bangladesh.

The temporary suspension highlights the interdependence between the two regions and the potential impact of regional unrest on cross-border trade.

Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Additional forces along Tripura-Bangladesh border

The Hills Times -
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad 7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park