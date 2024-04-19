Tragic Death of Polling Personnel in Mizoram Shocks Election Team

KHAWZAWL, April 19: In a somber development during the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, a young member of the Second Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion, stationed at Vangchhia for poll duty, tragically passed away in his sleep.

The incident has cast a pall over the electoral proceedings in the region.

The personnel, identified as 28-year-old Lalrinpuia from Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl District, was found unresponsive early this morning at Vangchhia Primary School, where he was deployed for election duties. His fellow officers discovered him lifeless at around 5 am when they tried to wake him for his morning shift.

The news of Lalrinpuia’s sudden death has left his colleagues and the local community in profound shock.

Reports from the scene suggest that there were no previous indications of any health issues, and Lalrinpuia was in normal spirits and health prior to the incident.

Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Lalrinpuia’s death. His body has been sent for an autopsy to confirm the circumstances leading to this unexpected tragedy.

The loss of a young life in such unexpected circumstances is a grim reminder of the pressures and risks faced by security personnel deployed in election duties, often in remote and challenging environments.

The election commission and local government officials have extended their deepest sympathies to Lalrinpuia’s family during this difficult time.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the community mourns a vibrant life cut tragically short.