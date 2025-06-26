Tripura BJP Janajati Morcha holds demonstration in front of Congress MLA’s residence

28.8 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Northeast
Updated:
AGARTALA, June 25: The BJP’s Janajati (indigenous) Morcha on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the official residence of Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman here demanding an unconditional apology from him for making derogatory remarks at indigenous people.

While addressing an Adivasi Congress programme in Dhalai district’s Ambassa on Tuesday, the senior Congress lawmaker alleged that BJP leaders urinated at indigenous people reflecting the party (BJP)’s hatred towards the adivasi community.

To protest the statement of Congress MLA at Ambassa, hundreds of BJP Janajati Morcha leaders and workers on Wednesday gathered in front of his official residence at Radhanagar and staged a protest demonstration, BJP state general secretary Bipin Debbarma told reporters.

He claimed that the senior Congress MLA had made “unparliamentary, derogatory and objectionable remarks” targeting the indigenous people.

“We want Roy Barman to seek unconditional apology to the indigenous people or quit as an MLA. If he declines, we will launch a massive stir across the state,” he said.

Responding to the Janajati Morcha’s agitation, Roy Barman claimed he did not target or defame the indigenous people at all.

“What I said was the BJP’s hatred towards the communities belonging to ST, SC and OBC. The entire nation had witnessed a party leader urinating at an adivasi labourer in Madhya Pradesh (in July 2023). They have a perverted mindset towards these communities. The BJP leaders who are from the upper class hate the people of ST, SC and OBC,” he said.

Roy Barman said, “I did say what the truth is. I have no anger for those BJP leaders and workers who have stormed into MLA hostel, a protected area by breaking open the lock of the gate. They broke some chairs and hurled stones at windows of the hostel but the police remained as silent spectators and created a ruckus for around one hour.”

Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Kiran Kumar and Officer in Charge of West Agartala police station, Paritosh Das were unavailable for comment on the agitation. (PTI)

