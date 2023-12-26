Tripura Celebrates Good Governance Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a momentous celebration of Good Governance Day, the Government of Tripura unveiled the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) on Monday. Proudly standing among the forefront states, Tripura has operationalised the State Institution for Transformation (SIT) under the State Support Mission of NITI Aayog.

TIFT stands as a comprehensive initiative, housing a project implementation unit, monitoring & evaluation and data analytics unit, and a media monitoring unit. Notably, it incorporates a CM dashboard modeled after Gujarat, a CM War Room dedicated to overseeing major projects, flagship schemes, and citizen services, along with a video conferencing facility spanning all districts, sub-divisions, and block offices.