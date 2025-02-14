Tripura CM issues stern warning against aiding insurgency

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 13: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently issued a stern warning, stating that no one will be spared if found spreading insurgency in the state again.

“Strict action will be taken against those who are found aiding in the spread of insurgency. I am aware that some people are attempting to reintroduce insurgency in Tripura. So, I am warning them—this time, no one will be spared if such attempts are made again. We have all the necessary information. No one will be spared. It has taken immense effort to establish peace in the state, and we want comprehensive development at all levels,” said Saha.

Saha further stated that during the communist era, Tripura faced anarchy.

“We aim to create a healthy environment in Tripura. The state has now positioned itself as one of the best-performing states in the North Eastern region. The government has also prioritized the socio-economic upliftment of women,” he said.

The chief minister said this while laying the foundation stone for five projects and inaugurating one project at the Jirania Motor Stand Complex in the West district on Wednesday.

The projects whose foundation stones were laid include—Jirania Motor Stand, Jolaibari Motor Stand, Melaghar Motor Stand, District Transport Office in Teliamura, Khowai District, and District Transport Office in Shantirbazar, South Tripura. Additionally, the Integrated Parking Complex at Puran Bazar in Khowai District was virtually inaugurated.

At this event, organised by the transport department, chief minister Saha laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth a total of Rs 40.58 crore.

He said, “Today’s foundation stone laying and the inauguration of various development projects have added a new milestone, not just in the history of the transport department but also in the history of the state.”

“Since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, he has given special focus to the development of the North East through the Act East Policy. The scale of development being witnessed in the North East was never seen before. Tripura is also progressing in line with that vision. The Transport Department’s current management will benefit vehicle owners, drivers, and passengers—unlike the past. During the communist rule, only slogans like ‘Zindabad’ were heard. Back then, people only heard complaints like ‘The Centre does not provide funds,’” he remarked.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said, “We are reaching out to people through our work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasized that there is no substitute for work. He has given us the HIRA model. The Prime Minister is also providing financial assistance for railway modernization. Due to the efforts of the Prime Minister and the Union home minister, about 12 MoUs have been signed in North Eastern states, ensuring peace in the entire region. Today, Tripura is free from extremism.”

The chief minister also reflected on the past, stating that during the communist era, there was widespread anarchy across the state.

“We should not forget the chaotic atmosphere that once prevailed in colleges, clubs, and neighborhoods. We witnessed violence before elections, violence during elections, and even post-election turmoil. The situation in this Majlishpur Assembly constituency was once dire. After elections, fire engines were a common sight across the state. But now, Tripura enjoys stability and peace. I urge everyone—from ministers to public representatives and party members—that we must never allow the return of that past culture. We will work for the rights of the people, following the path that Prime Minister Modi has shown us,” Saha added.