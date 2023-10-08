26 C
Tripura CM Manik Saha to inaugurate Agartala’s fish transhipment yard on Oct 12

HT Digital,

Agartala, Oct 8: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is set to inaugurate the Fish Transhipment Yard at Negicherra, Agartala, on October 12.

The project aims to reduce congestion and improve cleanliness in the city’s market areas. The facility, announced by Mayor Dipak Majumder, will manage the inflow of fish from outside the state, especially to the markets of Battala and Maharaj Ganja Bazar.

The Rs 3.5 crore project was initiated after consultations with market committees, to address traffic issues and unsanitary conditions caused by unloading of fish trucks within the city. The yard also includes provisions to accommodate out-of-state visitors involved in fish transportation.

