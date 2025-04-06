Tripura CM pays surprise visit to IGM Hospital

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 5: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday paid a surprise visit to IGM Hospital and Agartala Government Dental College and directed all staff and doctors to ensure that there is no gap in the treatment of patients.

During the visit, he spoke to the doctors and health staff and emphasized the importance of addressing shortcomings in the service.

Saha, who holds the Health portfolio, said that IGM Hospital is located in the heart of Agartala city and is a very old hospital.

“Even under huge loads, the doctors and health workers here are providing very good services. However, there are some problems. In this case, due to the excessive load on the hospital, there are some problems with cleanliness. There is also a lack of awareness among the relatives of the patients in this regard. So they have to be overcome. And we have to learn a lot from the corporate sector. However, the government hospitals spend more than the corporate sector. Necessary initiatives will be taken to overcome the shortcomings, and necessary guidelines will be given. This is the main purpose of coming here today,” said Saha.

He said that IGM Hospital has improved a lot compared to before.

“I also spoke to the Medical Superintendent of IGM. He is very active in his work. I also checked the infrastructure of the seating area here. The services of the hospital are endless. I also visited the dental college today. I have checked the condition of the hospital and whether everyone is coming on time. Along with this, I have also checked what kind of patients are coming. I have come here today without any prior intimation. This also shows what problems there are in some places. Basically, if we can identify the shortcomings and solve them, it will be possible to provide 100 percent service. There will be problems, and they will have to be solved,” he added.