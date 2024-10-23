24 C
Centre approves seat expansion at Agartala Govt Dental College

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 22: The Ministry of health has increased the seat capacity of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) from 50 to 63 at Agartala Government Dental College for the academic session 2025-26.

In a letter to the principal of the Agartala Government Dental College and IGM Hospital, Agartala, the secretary of Government of India, Amit Kumar said that un continuation to this Ministry’s Letter of Intent (Lol)….furnishing therewith necessary Undertakings and other documents, I am directed to convey the permission of the Central Government for increase of seats in BDS Course from 50 to 63 admissions for the academic session 2025-26.

“The permission of the Central Government is accorded initially for a period of one year and will be renewed on yearly basis subject to the verification of the achievement of annual targets as indicated in your scheme. The process of renewal of permission in the original intake capacity will continue till such time the expansion of its facilities is completed. Any admission made in violation of the above condition will be treated as irregular and action under the provisions of the Dentists Act, 1948 and Regulations made thereunder shall be taken”, the letter reads.

It said that discrepancies, if any, may be brought to the notice of Dental Council of India and Central Government.

Announcing the news, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Facebook, wrote, More opportunities for Dental Education in Tripura. My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji & Union health minister JP Nadda Ji for increasing BDS seats at Agartala Government Dental College from 50 to 63 for the academic session 2025-26. This will largely help in fulfilling the dream of the state’s students, who are aspiring to take admission in Dental College”.

