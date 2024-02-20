16.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...

Tripura CM thanks PM for Rs 20 crore grant to MBB University

Union ministry of education approved funds to 78 universities, including MBB University under Prime Minister Uchahatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA)

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Feb 19: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for approving a grant of Rs 20 crore for infrastructure building at the state-run MBB University.

The Union ministry of education approved funds to 78 universities in the country including MBB University under Prime Minister Uchahatar Siksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) for strengthening infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

“The Union ministry of education has approved a grant of Rs 20 crore for strengthening the infrastructure of MBB University under the PM-USHA Scheme. My sincere thanks to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji for this grant”, Saha wrote in a Facebook post.

The MBB University started its journey in 2016-17 academic session. It offers five post graduate and two integrated masters degree programmes.

Earlier, the chief minister hailed the prime minister and Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for sanctioning Rs 419 crore to the northeastern state for urban development.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chief minister said an amount of Rs 419 crore has been sanctioned for Tripura under Special Assistance to Capital Incentives (Urban planning reforms) 2023-24 by the Government of India.

- Advertisement -

“First instalment of Rs 83.80 crore for taking up capital expenditure projects under the urban sector has already been released. I thank Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble UM Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji for this allocation for the development of Tripura”, he wrote. (PTI)

Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Drug menace, increasing suicides more serious than militancy: VPP legislator

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India