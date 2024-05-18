27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 18, 2024
type here...

Tripura CM to convene meeting on poor performance of students in CBSE exams

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, May 17: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday said he would convene a meeting with officials of the education department on the performance of state-run Vidyajyoti Schools in CBSE exams.

A total of 125 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools in 2019 and the CBSE curriculum was introduced in them to provide “better education” to the students.

- Advertisement -

While 61 per cent of students cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 per cent of students were successful in the class 12 exams this year.

“I heard about the results of the Vidyajyoti Schools… I have gathered all the information about the results. I will soon convene a meeting of the Education Department to check the reason behind the results. Everything will be sorted out,” Saha, who also holds the education portfolio, said on the sidelines of a programme.

Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated ABVP said that the performance of only a few Vidyajyoti Schools was being highlighted in the press.

“This is not the true picture. Many Vidyajyoti Schools did fairly well. We have started gathering all the data regarding the results. If there is any issue, we will talk to the authorities because we are committed to the cause of the students,” ABVP state secretary Sanjit Saha said.

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, the CPI(M)-backed SFI gheraoed the Education Department’s headquarters Siksha Bhavan over the poor performance of students. (PTI)

Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Must Visiting Places In Northeast India 5 Lighthouses That You Must Visit In India Top 10 Medical Colleges In India Top 10 Places To Visit In Cherrapunji Top 10 Best Places to Visit in South India