Tripura CM to reopen unsolved murder cases from Congress regime

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 28: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Saturday remarked that a time will come when there will be no substitute for the BJP in the country.

- Advertisement -

Dr Saha further informed that the state government would reopen all the murder cases that occurred during the regimes of CPIM and Congress in the state.

He said this while addressing a blood donation camp organized by BJP 7 Ramnagar Mandal in Agartala.

“Blood has no religion. Blood donation has no substitute, and a time will come when there will be no substitute for BJP in this country because people have understood that this is the only party that works for them. What the Prime Minister says, he delivers,” he said.

Dr Saha also mentioned that following the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP had arranged many social initiatives.

- Advertisement -

“Every year, we carry out such social work under ‘Seva Hi Dharma,’ and through these efforts, we maintain our connection with the people. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have no significant work and only claim that there is no law and order. They have lost the support of the people. Their only rhetoric is that elections are a farce. They have some routine claims, but people are tired of seeing such things. On the other hand, the BJP government is working for the people and their development. Starting from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to distributing clothes and other essentials, we stand with the people,” he added.

He also pointed out that the opposition parties seem to have forgotten how many people were killed during their rule.

“They have forgotten their own weaknesses. People now realize that the current government is working for the development of the country and the state. During the flood situation, our government and party karyakartas were on the ground helping the people. Now that the situation has improved, the opposition parties have come out and are blaming us. They claim there is no democracy in Tripura. We have seen their version of democracy during their regime and how many murders took place. We will reopen all the murder cases after consulting with experts. We didn’t close these cases; we will reopen them,” he said.