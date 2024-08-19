27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

No substitute for blood donation: Tripura CM

Storing of negative blood groups important

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent 

AGARTALA, Aug 18: Chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday emphasized the importance of collecting and storing negative blood groups in blood banks to ensure that patients with these rare blood types do not face difficulties.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saha said while addressing a Blood Donation Camp organized by the Krishnanagar Boys’ Club at Bijoy Kumar Girls’ H.S. School in Agartala.

“I want to thank the people who have come here to donate blood. There is no substitute for blood donation. When we donate blood, it inspires others to do the same. This is the main goal. Around 15% of the population has a negative blood group, which is very rare. Whenever I visit blood donation camps, I pay special attention to how many people with negative blood groups are present. We must ensure the storage of negative blood groups so that patients with these rare blood types do not face difficulties. Blood donation should not just be an event; it should be a movement. It is a renaissance in Tripura,” he said.

Dr. Saha also emphasized the role of clubs in maintaining a positive environment.

“A club is for everyone. Contributions from all members of society are essential. A club should reflect a cosmopolitan environment, with members from various professions such as professors, engineers, doctors, small traders, etc. Women should also be actively involved in clubs, as this will represent the current situation of the area or society,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He stressed the importance of maintaining both blood donation drives and the proper storage of blood in blood banks.

Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR introduces “Karmveer Puraskar” awards

The Hills Times -
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar