No substitute for blood donation: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 18: Chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday emphasized the importance of collecting and storing negative blood groups in blood banks to ensure that patients with these rare blood types do not face difficulties.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Saha said while addressing a Blood Donation Camp organized by the Krishnanagar Boys’ Club at Bijoy Kumar Girls’ H.S. School in Agartala.

“I want to thank the people who have come here to donate blood. There is no substitute for blood donation. When we donate blood, it inspires others to do the same. This is the main goal. Around 15% of the population has a negative blood group, which is very rare. Whenever I visit blood donation camps, I pay special attention to how many people with negative blood groups are present. We must ensure the storage of negative blood groups so that patients with these rare blood types do not face difficulties. Blood donation should not just be an event; it should be a movement. It is a renaissance in Tripura,” he said.

Dr. Saha also emphasized the role of clubs in maintaining a positive environment.

“A club is for everyone. Contributions from all members of society are essential. A club should reflect a cosmopolitan environment, with members from various professions such as professors, engineers, doctors, small traders, etc. Women should also be actively involved in clubs, as this will represent the current situation of the area or society,” he added.

- Advertisement -

He stressed the importance of maintaining both blood donation drives and the proper storage of blood in blood banks.