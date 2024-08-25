27 C
Tripura Congress appeals for all party delegation to Centre for flood relief

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 24: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on Saturday wrote a letter to the Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu urging to provide adequate compensation to flood affected families and to direct the appropriate authority to send an all party delegation to the Central Government to brief about the magnitude of the disaster and seek sufficient central assistance to manage flood relief, rehabilitation efforts and infrastructure build up.

In the letter, PCC President Saha said that the recent floods in Tripura have left a trail of destruction, affecting lakhs of residents.

“Due to flood thousands of people have been rendered homeless and about 26 people killed on the unprecedented deluge. The floods have severely damaged infrastructure across the state. Flood water over flowed the agricultural paddy fields and pisciculture ponds thereby completely washing away of fishes from ponds. Many people who maintained their livelihood upon livestock had a bolt from the blue. They witnessed helplessly how their economy and financial sustenance ruined before them as all were drowned in the flood water”, he said.

Saha said that in many areas mud walls of dwelling houses collapsed The relentless downpour has also triggered landslides, further exacerbating the crisis. Public buildings, including schools and hospitals have been inundated, hampering relief and rescue operations.

“The spurt of flood water was so fast that the last belongings of the people could not be saved. Such alarming and scary situation could be witnessed in both rural and urban areas. People are in huge suffering and they are bewildered so much so that they have reached a state of mental trauma. Lack of clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities is posing a serious health risk with the potential for water borne diseases to spread rapidly. They immediate need for food, clothing and medical aid is critical, considering the above facts, I believe that Union Government have allotted and/or will allot relief funds, to grant relief to the victims of the flood. Here upon, may I request you to ensure that the administrative machinery of the Government of Tripura should be engaged with a free hand to determine the extent of damage caused to the individual families affected by the flood in a transparent way such that the survey report which would be the basis of providing relief funds is authentic and that it should not be biased by political color of by any caste creed or religion”, he said.

Saha further demanded the Governor to direct the appropriate authority to send an all party delegation to the Central Government to brief about the magnitude of the disaster and seek sufficient central assistance to manage flood relief, rehabilitation efforts and infrastructure build up.

“I would also request you to direct the authority to constitute all party committees at Assembly Constituency. Sub-Division, District and State level headed by government officials to monitor and be the watch dogs of the people. On behalf of my party, assure you of full co-operation at this critical juncture where people are in a mental trauma due to immense lose of property and belongings”, the letter added.

