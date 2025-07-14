Tripura Congress to stage protest rallies against BJP-led government’s ‘anti-people’ policies

AGARTALA, July 13: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will stage demonstrations in all the district headquarters on Monday against “anti-people policies” of the BJP-led government in the state, a senior party leader said.

Accusing the government of failing to address people’s problems, TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha said the state electricity company has hiked power tariff by installing smart meters.

“We want the government-controlled Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) to abandon the plan to roll out smart meters across the state. The consumers are aggrieved by the move,” he told reporters in South Tripura’s Belonia on Saturday.

Saha said people, who are already over-burdened to meet the daily expenditure due to price rise, are made to shell out additional money for the usage of piped gas.

The TPCC president also alleged a breakdown of law and order in the northeastern state, claiming that opposition parties are not being allowed to carry out any programme.

“Our leader Sudip Roy Barman (MLA) was threatened in Udaipur (in Gomati district) while senior party legislator Gopal Roy was attacked by ‘BJP-backed goons’ in his home constituency (Banamalipur). Is this law and order?” he asked.

Saha also criticised Chief Minister Manik Saha’s claim of maintaining law and order in the northeastern state.

“How is law and order normal when opposition MLAs are facing threats in broad daylight? It is unfortunate that the law enforcement agencies fail to act against the trouble-makers,” he said.

“To protest the anti-people policies and worsening law and order in the state, the Congress will stage protest rallies in all district headquarters of the state on Monday to send a strong message to the government,” he added. (PTI)