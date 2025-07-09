Work for underground cable in Agartala city likely from October: Ratan Lal Nath

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 8: In a move to bring more transparency in electricity billing, smart electric meters will start being installed in the residences and offices of cabinet ministers, as well as in the houses of 2,700 TSECL employees, within the next one week, informed Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday.

The minister said that across the state, there are over 10.26 lakh power consumers and among them, 90,000 consumers have already installed smart meters.

“Starting today, smart meters will be installed in the residence and chamber of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, followed by other cabinet ministers. Gradually, smart meters will be installed in all government departments. Smart meters will also be installed in the houses of 2,700 TSECL employees within one week. Two separate offices will be opened to monitor and manage smart meters. From these offices, smart meters across the state will be monitored,” said the power minister.

Speaking about the benefits, the minister said smart meters are based on cutting-edge technology and are customer-friendly.

There is no risk of inflated bills; instead, customers will become more aware of their electricity usage and enjoy multiple benefits.

Minister said that under a joint initiative of the Government of India and the Government of Tripura, 11-kilovolt feeders, distribution transformers, and smart meters are being installed completely free of cost in the homes and business establishments of respected consumers.

“The main benefits of using a smart meter include automatic bill generation based on accurate meter readings. Consumers will pay their electricity bills precisely as per usage. The hassle of meter readers visiting homes is eliminated. There is no possibility of door-lock issues or surprise/estimated bills. Through smart meters, consumers can monitor their daily electricity usage via a mobile app or online portal. Additionally, in case of power outages, alerts will reach the electricity corporation immediately, allowing for quicker resolution,” said the power minister.

He further informed that consumers will be able to manage their electricity usage according to their monthly budget.

Moreover, if a smart meter is installed, there will be no need for a separate net meter for solar connections, as the smart meter itself will function as one—saving approximately Rs 5,000 during solar installation.

The power minister also mentioned that tenders for the DPR (Detailed Project Report) have already been finalised.

The DPR work for laying underground cables in Agartala city will be completed within three months, and the work will begin in October.

He said though the work is tough, but power department will proceed slowly in Khumulwng, Udaipur, and Dharmanagar as well.