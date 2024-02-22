17 C
Tripura govt focusing on promotion of multilingual edu system: CM Manik Saha

Mother tongues of all the ethnic tribes of Tripura should be promoted, says chief minister

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Feb 21: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said his government is focusing on the development of a multilingual education system in accordance with the NEP-2020.

He also stressed on the need to promote the mother tongue of all the ethnic tribes of the northeastern state.

Students now have an opportunity to study in eight tribal languages, including Kokborok in schools.

“The National Education Policy 2020 has laid emphasis on the promotion of a multilingual education system in the country. Taking a cue from the Prime Minister’s focus points, the BJP-IPFT government is working on the same theme by adopting various steps”, Saha said during a programme organised on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day at Rabindra Bhavan in Agartala.

The government is committed to honour all languages, the chief minister said.

“Now, kokborok, one of the major languages in the northeastern state, has been introduced in 1,296 primary schools, 115 Madhyamik (secondary) schools and 65 higher secondary schools,” he said.

The Chakma language has also been introduced in 123 schools, and besides, the students can also study in several other languages like Halam, Kuki, Mizo, Manipuri and Garo at the school level, he said.

“In Tripura, education in Kokborok and Mizo languages is available in schools up to the 12th standard. Job aspirants can write their papers in the Kokborok in competitive exams, like Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Tripura Judicial Service,” he said.

Earlier, a colourful rally was organised in the city to mark the International Mother Language Day.

The International Mother Language Day is observed every year on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. (PTI)

