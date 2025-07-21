Tripura Govt implements Witness Protection Scheme: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 20: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the present state government has implemented a Witness Protection Scheme to ensure the safety and cooperation of witnesses.

He stated that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, three new criminal laws have recently been enacted with effect from 1st July 2024—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Chief Minister said this while addressing a Workshop on Investigation and Prosecution under New Criminal Laws and NDPS Act at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala today.

“New offences have been included such as terrorism and mob lynching which were not covered previously. The opposition had often questioned the absence of such laws. Additionally, provisions have now been made for organised crime, and stricter punishment for crimes against women and children. These laws aim to replace colonial-era punishments with a justice-focused approach, integrating technological advancements in police investigation and court procedures,” he said.

Saha informed that on March 16, 2025, a meeting was held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah to monitor the preparation and implementation of these three new criminal laws across all northeastern states.

“We were also present at the meeting. We had some shortcomings, which we discussed, and we have been instructed by the authorities. These new criminal laws mark a significant step towards creating a citizen-centric, more accessible, and efficient justice system. The laws reflect a victim-friendly, technology-driven, and time-bound approach to justice delivery,” said Saha.

He further said that both the victims and the accused must receive all relevant documents—such as the FIR, police report, statements, and confessions within 14 days.

“Tripura has implemented a Witness Protection Scheme to ensure the safety and cooperation of witnesses. Social stigma makes it very difficult to get cooperation from witnesses. But under this scheme, we hope to provide necessary support. To implement the new criminal laws in both letter and spirit, all stakeholders present here must work in coordination for the benefit of the common people,” he added.

Saha, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said these three new laws would be beneficial for the people.

“Many will benefit from these laws. The rights of victims, as well as the accused, have been clearly defined. The new laws are designed to address issues in real time. Awareness sessions will also focus on how to collect evidence, identify sources, and other related topics,” he said.

He noted that law and order in the state is currently very good and the government is working to improve it further.

“Discussions were also held on NDPS cases. Now, a person can file an FIR at any police station in the state. In rape cases, the Health Department must submit a report within seven days, and free treatment will be provided to victims. Many people are not yet aware of the three new criminal laws, and we must work to raise awareness,” he added.