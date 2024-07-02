28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
New criminal laws will protect rights of people: Mizoram minister

AIZWAL, July 1: Mizoram home minister K Sapdanga on Monday said the newly introduced criminal laws marked the beginning of a new process and significant chapter in the country’s legal system.

Addressing a function at central Mizoram’s Serchhip town to mark the introduction of three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force across the country on Monday, Sapdanga said that these changes are crucial in the ongoing fight against crime, benefiting both Mizoram and the entire country.

He said that the old laws, some of which were over a century old and enacted by the British, are now being replaced to suit contemporary times and technologies.

“The new criminal laws will strongly protect the rights of the people. It will empower the law enforcement agencies and increase their role. It will be rigid in some cases as well as lenient at the same time. They are outstanding laws to mitigate and fight several crimes in the country,” the Mizoram Home minister said.

He said that the new criminal laws will replace the colonial era – Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

The Mizoram government had taken a series of initiatives, including training of police personnel, churches, NGOs and advocates and carrying out public awareness to ensure the smooth implementation of three new criminal laws. (PTI)

