Tripura govt working on mission mode to implement welfare schemes: CM

AGARTALA, Nov 15: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on
Wednesday said his government is working on a ‘mission mode’
to implement the welfare schemes of the central and state for
the benefit of the people.
Apart from the centrally sponsored flagship schemes, the BJP-
led government in the northeastern state has introduced 33
programmes for the overall development of the people.
“… We are working on ‘mission mode’ to reach to the last mile
men with the flagship schemes of the central and state”, he
said during a programme of Janajati Gourav Diwas at Rabindra
Bhavan.
Janajati Gaurav Diwas is observed to mark the birth anniversary
of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter who fought against
British rule.
“The main objective of observing the programme is to highlight
the contribution of tribal people in the country’s freedom
struggle and their lifestyle, tradition, rich heritage and
educational value”, he said.
On the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the chief minister said the
state will carry out the programme with full force to make
people aware of the welfare activities of the Centre and the
state government.
“From district to sub-division and block, the officers will visit
people at their homes to find out if there is any one left out.
The officials will also identify the beneficiaries, record their
experiences and list benefits they have got in regard to quality
education, drinking water, forest dwellers right act and many
more”, he said.
Saha also rolled out ‘Prati Ghare Sushan’ phase II to reach to
the people to ensure no household is left out of government
benefits be it state or the Centre.
The month-long outreach programme which was implemented
across the state was successful. “During the programme, the
officials will conduct health and administrative camps at the
people’s doorsteps to provide various services to the
residents”, he said. (PTI)