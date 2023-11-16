Tripura govt working on mission mode to implement welfare schemes: CM

AGARTALA, Nov 15: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on

Wednesday said his government is working on a ‘mission mode’

to implement the welfare schemes of the central and state for

the benefit of the people.

Apart from the centrally sponsored flagship schemes, the BJP-

led government in the northeastern state has introduced 33

programmes for the overall development of the people.

“… We are working on ‘mission mode’ to reach to the last mile

men with the flagship schemes of the central and state”, he

said during a programme of Janajati Gourav Diwas at Rabindra

Bhavan.

Janajati Gaurav Diwas is observed to mark the birth anniversary

of Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter who fought against

British rule.

“The main objective of observing the programme is to highlight

the contribution of tribal people in the country’s freedom

struggle and their lifestyle, tradition, rich heritage and

educational value”, he said.

On the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the chief minister said the

state will carry out the programme with full force to make

people aware of the welfare activities of the Centre and the

state government.

“From district to sub-division and block, the officers will visit

people at their homes to find out if there is any one left out.

The officials will also identify the beneficiaries, record their

experiences and list benefits they have got in regard to quality

education, drinking water, forest dwellers right act and many

more”, he said.

Saha also rolled out ‘Prati Ghare Sushan’ phase II to reach to

the people to ensure no household is left out of government

benefits be it state or the Centre.

The month-long outreach programme which was implemented

across the state was successful. “During the programme, the

officials will conduct health and administrative camps at the

people’s doorsteps to provide various services to the

residents”, he said. (PTI)