Tripura Gramin Bank reports 275% surge in net profit

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 9: Tripura Gramin Bank has recorded a remarkable 275.75% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, reaching Rs 104.91 crore in FY 2024–25 compared to Rs 27.92 crore in the previous fiscal.

The bank”s total business rose by 13.60%, standing at Rs 14,085.14 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from Rs 12,398.55 crore in March 2024.

Addressing the media, the bank”s Chairman, Satyendra Singh, said that deposits grew by 14.38% YoY, reaching Rs10,066 crore from Rs8,800.81 crore in the previous fiscal year.

However, the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio slightly declined to 39.93% from 40.88% during the same period.

Singh highlighted that the bank earned Rs1.76 crore in commission from the sale of third-party products, including insurance services provided by PNB MetLife, Bajaj, Canara HSBC, and CARE.

In addition, the bank recorded capital gains and trading profit worth Rs19.67 crore from investments, while interest income from investments stood at Rs 470.57 crore—up 10.89% from Rs 424.37 crore in FY 2023–24.

The bank”s operating profit increased by 24.80%, climbing from Rs153.04 crore in FY 2023–24 to Rs191.11 crore in FY 2024–25. Lending also witnessed a boost, with disbursals touching Rs2,427.86 crore during FY 2024–25 compared to Rs2,192.64 crore in the previous year.

Performance metrics also improved at the branch and employee levels. Per-branch business rose to Rs93.90 crore from Rs82.66 crore, while per-employee business increased to Rs15.56 crore from Rs13.96 crore year-on-year.

“Our Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stands at an impressive 24.50%, far exceeding the minimum regulatory requirement of 9% under Basel III norms. This reflects the bank”s strong capital base and its ability to meet financial obligations comfortably,” Singh added.