Tripura: Headmaster Transferred After Assault, Students Protest Administrative Injustice

AGARTALA: In an instance of administrative injustice, a headmaster physically abused by a miscreant woman has been shifted from his school by the District Education Officer (DEO) of North Tripura, but the accused is unpunished and at large.

The incident occurred in Chandpur under Churaibari police station in Dharmanagar subdivision and sparked massive student protests, including a national highway blockade.

As per local reports, on February 10, Bikash Das, the headmaster of Chandpur Higher Secondary School, denied entry to five students, including girls, who were late following the morning prayer assembly. Incensed by this, a local woman named Sumati Bardhan entered the school campus and physically harassed the headmaster.

She was arrested at Churaibari police station but was later released without facing any legal action. But she then proceeded to the office of the DEO and filed a complaint against the headmaster.

In outrage over the attack on their headmaster and the failure to immediately take action against the perpetrator, the students at Chandpur HS School organized a protest by shutting down the national highway.

Their call was unmistakable—they sought the instant arrest and punishment of the woman attacker. The protest led to prompt action by local authorities, including Inspector of Schools Ranju Sharma and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Aniket Deb of Dharmanagar, who hastened to the scene to calm the students.

Following negotiations, the upset students agreed to remove the blockade. After this, a meeting was organized with the School Management Committee members, the Inspector of Schools, teachers, ABVP members, and the headmaster. Upon being asked what he would like to do, Bikash Das showed a preference for a friendly solution over litigation.

But before a solution could be reached, the DEO, Sukhamay Nath, issued a sudden order transferring headmaster Bikash Das to a different school.