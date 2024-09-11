Tripura man kills wife & daughter before killing self

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 10: In a tragic incident in East Pilak Nabaram Para, South Tripura, police have discovered the bodies of three family members, including a 3-year-old girl, inside a locked room. The bodies were found after neighbours, disturbed by a foul odour from the residence in TRPC Colony, alerted the authorities.

Upon their arrival, police found two bodies lying in a pool of blood and a third body hanging. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Biranta Tripura, his 24-year-old wife Shyama Tripura, and their 3-year-old daughter Alisa Tripura.

Police suspect that the deaths occurred several days prior, with forensic evidence pointing towards a possible murder-suicide. Initial reports suggest that Biranta may have attacked his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon before taking his own life.

Forensic experts and a magistrate have thoroughly examined the crime scene, and the bodies have been sent to the morgue for post-mortem.