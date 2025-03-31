37 C
Tripura minister directs for faster completion of state's largest fuel depot

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 30: Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, on Sunday, instructed officials to accelerate the construction of the state’s largest fuel storage depot in Sekerkot, Sepahijala district.

During his visit to the site, Chowdhury, accompanied by senior officials, assessed the progress of the project. He later chaired a meeting where representatives from various departments and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) provided updates on key aspects of the initiative.

“During my inspection of the fuel storage depot in Sekerkot, I convened a meeting with senior officials from the Food and Public Distribution Department and IOCL. Several critical issues related to the project were discussed, and after a thorough review, I shared necessary directives and recommendations to accelerate the construction process for timely completion,” the minister stated.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited is spearheading the project, which aims to establish a fuel depot with a storage capacity of 21,000 kiloliters at an estimated cost of Rs 680 crore.

With construction already in progress, the project is slated for completion by September 2025. Once operational, the railway-fed depot will strengthen the state’s fuel supply system, ensuring a buffer stock of petrol and diesel for approximately 25 to 30 days.

