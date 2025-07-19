NHPC to set up 800 MW Pumped Storage Project in Tripura first in NE: Power Minister

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 18: In a move to generate more power in Tripura, a Pumped Storage Project (PSP) will be set up in the state the first such project in the North-East after the 900 MW pumped storage project at Bagmundi in Purulia.

The National Hydro Power Corporation of India (NHPC) will set up this pumped power storage plant in Tripura, which will generate a total of 800 MW of power.

Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed this while participating in the 29th North Eastern Region Power Committee meeting held in Guwahati on 18th July.

In this meeting, the Power Minister relieved not only Tripura but all the North Eastern states of India from a huge financial burden.

A day earlier, in the Technical Committee meeting, a proposal was made to increase the gas price for the OTPC Palatana power project. If implemented, this would have imposed a huge financial burden on consumers not only in Tripura but across the entire North Eastern region.

However, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath strongly opposed the proposal, stating that it was not only unreasonable but also against the public interest. He said the burden of crores of rupees in additional expenditure would fall on the people, which was unacceptable. Due to his strong stance, the North Eastern Power Committee was compelled to reject the proposal.

Later, the Power Minister said that the Government, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, is committed to the ideals of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and each of us must contribute with utmost sincerity to implement this vision.

He mentioned that everyone is aware of India’s progress in the green hydrogen sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which will pave the way for India to become a global hub for hydrogen production and export.

The Power Minister informed that Tripura is working diligently to accelerate the implementation of clean and green energy initiatives announced by the Government of India to achieve net zero carbon emissions. So far, around 45,000 solar street lights, 4,900 solar pumps, 215 solar micro-grids, 3 MW of solar rooftops, and 2 MW of off-grid solar power have been installed, generating a total of 26 MW of solar power.

“As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, Pumped Storage Projects will be set up in the state. The NHPC will establish a pumped power storage plant in Tripura, which will generate 800 MW of power. This will be the first pumped power storage plant in the North-East after the 900 MW project at Bagmundi in Purulia,” said the Power Minister.

The Minister also stated that integrating battery energy storage systems with renewable energy will ensure the availability of power during peak hours by utilizing surplus renewable energy generated during daytime/off-peak hours. The installation of storage batteries in Tripura to store solar energy for use during peak load periods is also being explored.

“The Central Government has taken several landmark initiatives in the power sector. These reforms have transformed the sector with a focus on providing affordable electricity to all. We all know that the North-East region of the country is not only rich in natural resources but also in social capital,” he added.

He said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is providing funding to address the power sector challenges in the North-East region by developing and expanding power generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

“The Tripura government has signed an agreement worth Rs 2,275 crore with ADB to strengthen and improve power distribution efficiency in the state. Under the ADB project, two power projects — Rokhia in Sepahijala district and the Gomati hydropower project in Gomati district — are planned for major renovation. Currently, the gas-based Rokhia power project generates 63 MW of power, and its installed capacity will be doubled by modernizing the plant. Similarly, the capacity of the Doombur hydropower project will be increased from 5 MW to 10 MW,” said the Minister.

The Power Minister also stated that a detailed roadmap for the Inter-State Transmission System requirements for Tripura up to 2031–32 has been finalized. This includes the construction of new GIS/AIS substations, new transmission lines, augmentation of EHV substations, and the replacement of old conductors with high-conductivity HTLS conductors to adequately meet future demand. Additional proposals for development up to 2034–35 are also under consideration.