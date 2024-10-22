Tripura MLA seeks arrest of OC over custodial death

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 21: Tipra Motha MLA, Ranjit Debbarma, has called for urgent legal action in connection with a custodial death, urging the arrest of the Officer-in-Charge (OC) involved and a thorough investigation into cases of police brutality and denial of medical care to detainees.

In a letter addressed to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tripura Director General of Police (DGP), and the Tripura State Human Rights Commission, Debbarma raised concerns over repeated instances of alleged torture and negligence in police stations across the state.

The case in question involves Badal Tripura, who was arrested by Tripura Police on October 13 in connection with a theft case. Tragically, he died at his home on October 16, allegedly due to injuries sustained while in police custody.

Debbarma’s letter pointed out that there have been several reports of detainees being harassed, assaulted, and denied necessary medical attention while in police custody, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

The letter expressed concerns that these incidents were taking place with the tacit or explicit knowledge of the Officer-in-Charge of the respective police stations. He further alleged that many officers manage to escape accountability for these violations.

“The failure to provide timely medical care has resulted in severe physical harm to detainees, with some suffering permanent disabilities,” Debbarma wrote. He noted that this pattern of abuse is often overlooked, with OCs frequently evading punishment, creating a sense of impunity among non-gazetted officers and staff.

Highlighting the death of Badal Tripura, Debbarma expressed disbelief that such torture could have occurred without the OC of Manubazar Police Station being aware. He called for the immediate arrest of the Officer-in-Charge for his alleged role in the custodial death.

In addition to seeking justice in this particular case, the MLA demanded a comprehensive investigation into all cases from the past two months where detainees were denied proper medical care, with the aim of restoring public trust in law enforcement in Tripura.