Guwahati
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Tripura MSMEs urged to leverage bamboo and rubber for defence sector products

Northeast
Updated:
AGARTALA, Jan 10: The MSMEs and startups of Tripura should focus on making products needed in the defence sector by using bamboo and rubber which grow aplenty in the northeastern state, speakers at an awareness session said here on Friday.

The Kolkata-based Bharat Chamber of Commerce (BCC) organised the one-day awareness session.

Aerospace and Defence expert Balpreet Singh highlighted the capabilities of Tripura that could be leveraged by the MSME and startups.

Rubber could also be utilised in manufacturing tyres, tubes, gloves, uniforms and other gears used in the defence sector, he said.

Bamboo could be converted into biofuel which could be used in the aerospace and aviation sector, Singh said.

“What is required is proper direction and support from the state government to grab the opportunity… Tripura’s close proximity to Southeast Asia can attract investment for supply chain integration and logistics hubs. Abundance of rubber, bamboo and other raw materials can be utilised for lightweight materials required in defence,” he said.

S K Majee, chief manager of Integrated Material Management (IMM), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), said the state has something to contribute to the country’s defence sector.

He urged the local MSME, especially from the rubber and bamboo industry, to step forward and contribute to the growing defence sector seizing opportunities for growth and development.

Senior Defence Investment and Corridor Cell official Akhilesh Kumar Mishra also mentioned the initiatives undertaken by the Centre to attract the industry in creating a domestic defence industrial ecosystem.

Sabyasachi Debbarma, the joint director of the state’s Industries and Commerce department laid emphasis on the state’s potential to contribute to the country’s defence transformation.

“The state’s rich natural resources – rubber and bamboo, skilled workforce and strategic location make it an ideal destination for defence manufacturing,” he said. (PTI)

IWDC announces Rs 50,000 crore investment for inland waterways

