Tripura power utility incurs annual loss of Rs 300 cr: Minister

AGARTALA, Oct 14: Tripura power minister Ratan Lal Nath has said

that the state utility has been incurring a loss of Rs 300 crore

annually.

“While per unit cost of power stands at Rs 7.33, the Tripura State

Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) sells at Rs 6.68, leading to a loss of

Rs 0.65 even after subsidy from the state government,” he said.

Due to high cost, the state power corporation incurs a loss of Rs 25

crore monthly, which stands at Rs 300 crore in a year, the minister

said after inaugurating a 33-KV sub-station at Lembucherra in West

Tripura district.

Notably, TSECL had recently hiked power tariff by an average of 5-7

per cent.

The power utility suffers loss due to “exorbitant gas price, high rate

of transmission cost and recurring expenditure”, an official said.

Nath said the state government provides Rs 63 crore annually to

keep the power tariff under control and this is in addition to the

subsidy of Rs 0.40 per unit.

The minister said the government has been focussing on solar power

and other renewable energy sources to meet the future demand.

“The state government has set a target of producing 500 MW power

from renewable sources by 2030 as the gas stock is rapidly

exhausting in the state. That is why the administration is turning its

focus from gas-based power plants to renewable energy,” he added.

(PTI)