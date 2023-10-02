Tripura to buy 80MW additional power for Durga Puja

AGARTALA, Oct 1: Tripura is planning to buy 80MW additional power to ensure uninterrupted electricity

during Durga Puja, power minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

This year, the state’s power demand is expected to be around 380MW during the Durga Puja days, Nath

said after a review meeting here.

In 2021, the state’s peak hour demand during Durga Puja, the state’s biggest festival, was 327MW,

which rose to 332MW in 2022, he said.

“Like previous years, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has taken steps to provide

uninterrupted power during Durga Puja. We expect the demand to be around 380MW this year during

the festival days,” he said.

“The state currently has 300MW power. TSECL will arrange an additional 80MW to meet the

requirement during Durga Puja,’ he added.

He hinted at cutting down power sales to Bangladesh to ensure adequate power supply during the

festival days. At present, the state sells 100MW power to the neighbouring country daily.

Nath appealed to the Puja organisers to correctly assess their requirement and apply for temporary

power connections. “If Puja organisers correctly project their power needs, TSECL will take care of it,” he

said.

To prevent repeat of the Kumarghat incident, TSECL will depute officials on the immersion routes. “We

urge the Puja committees to inform TSECL about the routes of immersion processions so that

precautionary measures could be taken,” he said.

As many as 10 devotees were electrocuted to death at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on June 28 after a

metal chariot carrying Lord Jagannath came in contact with a high power transmission line. (PTI)