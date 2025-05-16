Tripura Power minister cancels leave of all department employees during monsoon

AGARTALA, May 15: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has cancelled all leaves of department staff for two months to ensure uninterrupted power supply during monsoon, an official said here on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Power minister with officials of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) and other power utility companies held on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

“Power minister declared that all leaves of departmental staff during the peak monsoon months—May and June—stand cancelled, except in case of serious medical emergencies,” said the official.

“Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to citizens is our top priority. We must all work together to fulfil this responsibility,” the minister said.

The minister also hinted at special post-monsoon benefits for staff members in recognition of their efforts, an official said, quoting the minister.

The monsoon in the northeastern state often signals natural calamities, with relentless rains, fierce storms, and gusty winds wreaking havoc on power infrastructure, including transmission lines.

- Advertisement -

Power secretary Abhishek Singh, addressing the meeting gave a detailed analytical presentation on department-specific issues, potential risks and laid emphasis on solution-driven approach.

TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu said there is no shortage of manpower, vehicles, or essential equipment that would hinder service delivery to ensure uninterrupted power supply during monsoon. He said TSECL is fully prepared for the monsoon.

Tripura Power Transmission Ltd (TPTL) general manager Ranjan Debbarma said that maintenance of high-capacity power lines and substations is nearly complete. Extra precautions have been taken in sensitive areas that experienced mishaps last year.

“Some planned power outages may occur during maintenance, but they are in the greater interest of public safety,” he added. (PTI)

- Advertisement -