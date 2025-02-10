27.3 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 10, 2025
Tripura to get five-star heritage hotel: CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Feb 9: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said the state is all set to get a heritage five-star hotel.

Addressing a programme of the State Engineers’ Association (SEA) here, the CM said, “We have had discussions with the Tata group for setting up a heritage five-star hotel. This will be a gamechanger for the state as it proposes to have four to five exclusive rooms apart from hundreds of royal rooms”, he said.

Saha added, “Tata has a worldwide hotel chain and tourists can come from foreign nations by chartered flights and stay in the exclusive rooms.”

“The foreign tourists will not confine themselves to the hotel. They will visit tourist destinations like Rudrasagar, Unakoti archaeological site, Chhabimura and Dumber lake. There will be 200 direct employments,” he said.

The CM, however, did not specify where the hotel will be set up.

In December, the CPI(M) and Tipra Motha had strongly opposed the government’s plan for converting the Pushbant Palace, a royal property, into a five-star hotel.

Built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, the palace was used as the Raj Bhavan until 2018. Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s 80th birthday was celebrated in Pushbant Palace in May 1941.

Saha said the government is contemplating constructing four flyovers to ease traffic congestion in the capital town. Currently, the northeastern state has one flyover.

“We are planning to construct four flyovers to address the traffic congestion in the city. I have already asked the PWD secretary to explore from where funds can be managed for the projects”, he said. (PTI)

