Nagaland: Fresh Fire Erupts at Mt. Shüho Despite Rainfall, Volunteers Battle to Contain Blaze

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Kohima: A fresh blaze erupted at Mt. Shüho (Shüho Peak) on Friday morning, in spite of efforts to douse the fire which broke out on February 13 in the Kipfüzha region under Kigwema village of Kohima district.

Kigwema Youth Organisation (KYO) president Neiphrezo Thorie informed the press that the fire was thought to have been put out after rain during pre-dawn hours on Friday.

Yet by about 9 to 9:30 am, there was smoke coming out of the summit, and soon the fire spread to the rest of the surrounding areas. “Before the volunteers arrived at the area, the fire had already reached the surrounding areas,” Thorie said.

According to Thorie, the new fire probably flared up after the morning sun had dried out woods that were not completely soaked by the rain. The fires were also fueled by dry winds, which made it difficult to contain them.

There were approximately 40 to 50 volunteers who were actively engaged in combating the fire on Friday. The Fire Station Kohima team, the Forest Department, and the Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) supported the KYO efforts. Volunteers employed firebreaks and water to control the fire, while others were observed clearing pathways of around 5 to 10 feet gaps to stop further spread.

There was still smoke on some pockets of the mountain by Friday night, and firefighters continued their attempts to put out the blaze. “The volunteers are doing their best to isolate the fire, but it has yet to be totally extinguished,” Thorie reported. He added that the government departments also furnished the volunteers with fire protective equipment such as jackets, caps, and cane sticks.

As for the origin of the fire, the youth leader said that an investigation will be initiated once the fire is completely put out. But based on initial observations, the fire could have started at the foot of Mt. Shüho, as evidenced by early photos taken when the fire was first spotted.

