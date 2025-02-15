Assam Police Deports Five Illegal Migrants Amid Tightened Border Vigilance

Guwahati: Assam Police arrested and deported five illegal migrants from Sribhumi district on Friday, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

There were four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi citizen among them.

- Advertisement -

Backing up the action, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned to social media site ‘X’ (ex-Twitter) and said, “Five illegal infiltrators pushed back. Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice apprehended 4 Rohingya and 1 Bangladeshi near the border and pushed them back.”

The arrested people have been identified as Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin, and Hafsa Bibi. Assam Police stated they are enhancing border safety measures to prevent illegal entry into India.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Assam Police, under tight border observation, apprehended a Bangladeshi citizen attempting to enter the state illegally. Identified as Rupa Sathi, the individual was promptly deported, averting the illegal entry into India.

Assam Police and border protection agencies increased their vigilance to prevent illegal entry and safeguard the borders of the state.

- Advertisement -

Over the past few months, they had tightened security at vulnerable border points by employing sophisticated monitoring techniques and deploying additional personnel to identify and prevent illegal movement.

Assuring Assam’s strong position on the issue, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Zero tolerance for illegal infiltration.”