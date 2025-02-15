25 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Arunachal: Two Police Personnel Suspended for Drug Use in Kra Daadi, Inquiry Launched

The two officers were reportedly nabbed in a late-night operation on Wednesday at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
ITANAGAR: Two police officers in Kra Daadi district have been suspended for reportedly using drugs, and a departmental investigation has been initiated against them, a top official said on Friday.

The two officers were reportedly nabbed in a late-night operation on Wednesday at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters. The police team conducted the operation based on intelligence inputs of drug-related activities in the locality. Two civilians were also taken into custody along with the police personnel, which further points to the existence of a wider network of drug abuse in the area.

During the raid, two vials of suspected contraband substance weighing about 2.24 grams were confiscated by authorities. The substance is yet to be identified, as it awaits forensic analysis.

