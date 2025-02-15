Arunachal: Two Police Personnel Suspended for Drug Use in Kra Daadi, Inquiry Launched

ITANAGAR: Two police officers in Kra Daadi district have been suspended for reportedly using drugs, and a departmental investigation has been initiated against them, a top official said on Friday.

The two officers were reportedly nabbed in a late-night operation on Wednesday at a meat shop in Palin, the district headquarters. The police team conducted the operation based on intelligence inputs of drug-related activities in the locality. Two civilians were also taken into custody along with the police personnel, which further points to the existence of a wider network of drug abuse in the area.

During the raid, two vials of suspected contraband substance weighing about 2.24 grams were confiscated by authorities. The substance is yet to be identified, as it awaits forensic analysis.

Kra Daadi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sepraj Perme said, “the operation was part of the ongoing campaign by the district against drug-related crimes.”

However, the prime suspect who was accused of being involved in supplying the drugs could not be apprehended. Using the torrential rains and the gloom as an opportunity, the suspect disappeared into thin air at the crime scene, escaping from the police hands. The police have issued a manhunt for the escapee to pursue, and other investigations are in place to discover the other parties behind the illegal deal.

After the incident, both the police officers have been suspended immediately and a departmental probe has been initiated to find out the extent of their involvement.