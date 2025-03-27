Tripura University Faces Backlash Over Nepotism Allegations Against Vice Chancellor

HT Digital

AGARTALA, Mar 27: Tripura University is at the center of controversy following serious allegations against its Vice Chancellor (VC) for allegedly favoring his son and three of his son’s friends in appointments and academic privileges.

Accusations of nepotism and corruption have sparked outrage among students and unemployed youths, leading to protests on campus. Demonstrators have displayed posters condemning the VC and demanding transparency in administrative decisions.

The controversy took a satirical turn when a photoshopped movie poster titled Bhaag Gangha Bhaag went viral on social media. A parody of the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the edited image replaces the protagonist’s face with that of the Vice Chancellor, seemingly mocking his alleged attempts to evade accountability. The phrase “Bhaag Gangha Bhaag” (Run Gangha Run) has since become a rallying cry against administrative corruption at the university.

According to sources, the Vice Chancellor is accused of bypassing standard selection procedures to grant his son and his son’s friends influential positions and academic benefits. The issue gained further traction after the recent publication of a seniority list for professors at academic level 14, which reportedly contains multiple irregularities. Critics argue that favoritism has led to undeserving individuals being promoted while qualified candidates were overlooked.

University insiders claim these appointments and promotions violate University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. As per UGC norms, faculty members must have at least three years of experience as an assistant professor, a Ph.D. in their specialization, at least seven publications (including three UGC-listed research papers), and experience mentoring at least one Ph.D. scholar to qualify for promotion. However, whistleblowers assert that these mandatory criteria were ignored, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the selection process.

The allegations have drawn sharp criticism from faculty members, students, and activists, many of whom are calling for an independent investigation. “If merit is sacrificed at the altar of personal relationships, the quality of education and research will suffer. This cannot be tolerated,” said a faculty member who wished to remain anonymous.