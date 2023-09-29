Tripura: Woman poisons son to death, ends life

AGARTALA, Sept 28: A 25-year-old woman allegedly ended her life
after poisoning both her sons in Tripura’s Khowai district, police said
on Thursday.
The woman, identified as Pramila Munda, and her nine-year-old son
died while being taken to Khowai hospital, while her 11-year-old son
is battling for his life at GBP Hospital in Agartala, Sukramoni
Debbarma, office-in-charge of Champahower police station, said.
He said an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind
the extreme step.
The incident took place in Kamalabagan village late on Wednesday
night.
“The woman poisoned both her sons and then consumed the poison
herself. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further
investigation is underway,” he said.
Her husband, Manu Debbarma, a daily wage labourer, claimed he
was not present at their house when the incident took place.
(PTI)