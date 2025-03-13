Tripura’s Biplab Goswami wins IIFA Award for Best Original

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 12: In a proud moment for Tripura, Biplab Goswami, a native of Agartala and the brilliant mind behind the screenplay of Laapataa Ladies, has been honored with the esteemed IIFA Award for Best Original Story.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Laapata Ladies, released in 2024, has captivated audiences worldwide, heralding a refreshing shift in Bollywood storytelling.

Goswami’s screenplay masterfully intertwines humor and deep social commentary, shedding light on the challenges faced by women in Indian society. His storytelling prowess has struck a chord with audiences, making them laugh, smile, and most importantly, reflect.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hills Times, Goswami shared, ”I don’t know why, but I had an expectation. Honestly speaking, I worked hard for this film and wrote the story straight from my heart. After completing it, I felt that both commercial film lovers and admirers of cinematic art would connect with my story. Winning the IIFA Award is incredibly satisfying. The film has received love worldwide, and this recognition fuels my inspiration further. I am eternally grateful for the appreciation from fans who have considered me worthy.”

The film’s success transcended borders, earning widespread acclaim at international film festivals. Goswami fondly recalled the moment when Laapataa Ladies received a standing ovation at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“It was also released in Japan, and even audiences from Bangladesh reached out to me with heartfelt praise. The film even secured an entry to the Oscars. From the very beginning, I had a strong feeling that it would resonate across different sections of society and might achieve significant recognition,” he added.

Recounting the grandeur of the IIFA ceremony, Goswami expressed sheer delight at the electrifying moment when his name was announced.

“The award was presented to me by Vijay Varma, while Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan made the announcement. That moment was truly unforgettable. It was surreal.”

The night proved to be a massive success for Laapataa Ladies, as the film swept the IIFA stage with a total of 10 awards, including Best Director, Best Supporting Role, and several others.