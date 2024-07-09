Tura MP to push for ILP, inclusion of Khasi, Garo languages

SHILLONG, July 8: Congress MP from Tura Parliamentary seat, Saleng A Sangma has assured to take up with the Centre for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

“I would definitely follow up whatever Vincent H Pala has already taken up. For example, he had already talked about ILP and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule in the floor of the parliament…,” Sangma said after he was felicitated at a function organized by the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Asserting the need to revive the Congress in Meghalaya, the Tura MP said, “We are not going to give up just because we have lost here in Khasi Hills region.”

He also predicted that the Congress will bounce back to power in 2028.

Stating that the truth has helped him win Tura parliamentary election, Sangma said, “My winning in Garo Hills is because we tried to spell the truth and that is happening within the state and country. We did not try to lies or make false promises during our campaign but we were just trying to show people how we are being scammed, how we are being cheated, about the education system, health system, about society, about drugs, about cheating revenue and smuggling out of the state – so these are areas we are trying to show people and give them the truth. Any kind of convention pertaining to society we try to spell the truth, as truth prevails and God will be our side. We should not play politics at the cost of people.” (NNN)