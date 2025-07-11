33.5 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 11, 2025
type here...

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Held in Meghalaya for Illegal Entry; Two Indian Aides Also Arrested

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 11: During a coordinated operation, the Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in the East Khasi Hills district on charges of allegedly entering India without proper documents. The arrests took place near Shillong, along the Mawlai bypass, upon a tip-off regarding suspicious cross-border movement.

- Advertisement -

During the operation, the joint team intercepted a car bound for Guwahati and took all four of its occupants into custody for questioning. On interrogation, two of the occupants could not provide any valid travel documents and were recognized as Bangladeshi citizens. The remaining two, Indians, allegedly confessed to providing them with assistance to illegally enter the country.

Related Posts:

A top police officer confirmed that the group was on its way to Guwahati when they were intercepted. The Indian suspects admitted to helping the Bangladeshi nationals cross the international border illegally, sparking concerns about the involvement of local networks in facilitating transborder travel.

A BSF spokesperson pointed out that the successful interception underscores the effective coordination and alertness between the BSF Meghalaya Frontier and the police of the state in thwarting infiltration and inhibiting cross-border offenses along the India-Bangladesh border.

At least 78 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the first quarter of 2025 alone in different operations against illegal infiltration and smuggling along the international border, based on recent figures issued by BSF Meghalaya Frontier.

View all stories
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

The Rise of Esports in India: Opportunities and Challenges

The Hills Times -
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India