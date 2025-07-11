Two Bangladeshi Nationals Held in Meghalaya for Illegal Entry; Two Indian Aides Also Arrested

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 11: During a coordinated operation, the Meghalaya Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested two Bangladeshi nationals in the East Khasi Hills district on charges of allegedly entering India without proper documents. The arrests took place near Shillong, along the Mawlai bypass, upon a tip-off regarding suspicious cross-border movement.

During the operation, the joint team intercepted a car bound for Guwahati and took all four of its occupants into custody for questioning. On interrogation, two of the occupants could not provide any valid travel documents and were recognized as Bangladeshi citizens. The remaining two, Indians, allegedly confessed to providing them with assistance to illegally enter the country.

A top police officer confirmed that the group was on its way to Guwahati when they were intercepted. The Indian suspects admitted to helping the Bangladeshi nationals cross the international border illegally, sparking concerns about the involvement of local networks in facilitating transborder travel.

A BSF spokesperson pointed out that the successful interception underscores the effective coordination and alertness between the BSF Meghalaya Frontier and the police of the state in thwarting infiltration and inhibiting cross-border offenses along the India-Bangladesh border.

At least 78 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in the first quarter of 2025 alone in different operations against illegal infiltration and smuggling along the international border, based on recent figures issued by BSF Meghalaya Frontier.

