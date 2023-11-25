Two rebels held with arms, ammunition in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 24: A combined team of Manipur police and

central security forces nabbed two cadres of rebel group,

PREPAK (Pro) with arms and ammunition after a brief hot

pursuit along NH-102 in Singjamei area of Imphal West district

on Wednesday night, police said recently.

The nabbed cadres were identified as Laishram Prem (23) of

Okram Leikai of Thoubal district and Khumukcham Dhiren (41)

of Nambol Phoijing of Bishnupur district.

Two INSAS LMGs with eight magazines loaded with 161 bullets,

one 9mm pistol loaded with five live rounds, one wireless set

and five mobile phones were recovered from the nabbed

cadres, the police said.

The police also seized a car (Tata Nixon with no registration

plate) vehicle which they came with.

The police said that the two cadres were nabbed by the

combined team of Singjamei police, police commandos and the

Central force on frisking and checking duty along NH-102 near

Singjamei parking lot last night, around 10 pm.

The police also said that while the frisking and checking

operation was in progress, a car moving at a high speed was

signaled to stop.

The combined team chased after and overtook the vehicle at

Pishum Leirak area. The security personnel overpowered the

two occupants including the driver of the car.

Upon checking the vehicle, the combined team recovered the

arms and ammunition concealed in the car.

The Singjamei police took custody of the two cadres along with

the recovered items after registering a case, the police added.

(NNN)