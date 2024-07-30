28 C
Two-way traffic to resume on Umiam bridge today

After 8 months halt

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, July 29: Meghalaya government has approved resumption of two-way traffic on the Umiam bridge starting Tuesday, following completion of repairs.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) had initiated efforts to address structural concerns regarding the dam last December.

This included replacing bridge bearings, adjusting expansion joints, and incrementally raising the bridge structure by 5-10 mm to enhance stability.

Over the past eight months, traffic between Guwahati and Shillong was disrupted as only one-way traffic was permitted across the dam bridge, leading to extensive snarls on both sides.

“After extensive discussions by the high-powered committee on the repair and reopening of the bridge, we have decided to allow two-way traffic from Tuesday morning, restricted to vehicles carrying loads under 4 metric tons,” Power Minister AT Mondal told PTI on Monday.

The committee meeting included district authorities, consultants from IIT-Guwahati, and Public Works Department officials.

Mondal highlighted that the repairs included retrofitting the bridge and addressing issues above the spillway, totaling expenditures of Rs 19.9 crore. He assured that ongoing minor tasks, such as repairing cracks in the upstream phase of the bridge, will not disrupt vehicle movement. (PTI)

