UNC, COCOMI condemns murder of civilian

IMPHAL, July 18: The United Naga Council (UNC) and the COCOMI, “in no uncertain terms’’, condemned the “cool blooded murder” of one MS Marangir Chiru of Kangchup Chiru village on July 15, 2024, by an “armed miscreant”. The two organisations, in a joint statement issued recently, also said the entire communities are aghast by the “inhumane act of violence meted out against the innocent civilian and we are deeply saddened by the loss of a precious life”.

The statement then said that the COCOMI came forward expressing “their regret” over the incident by owning up its moral responsibility. The COCOMI also expressed “their utmost concern” to the victim’s family and the community by ensuring their best cooperation to resolve the matter amicably.

- Advertisement -

”We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones and dear ones and we stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time,” the joint statement of the UNC and the COCOMI further said, adding, “We stand for justice for the victim and the family. We had categorically pressed the authority to book all the culprits involved and investigate this heinous crime thoroughly and bring the matter in the limelight of justice and ensure the welfare and future security of the victim’s family”.

The joint statement also said that the matter had been resolved amicably as per the Naga customary law. As such, the UNC and the COCOMI appealed to both communities to refrain from further escalation in regard to this unfortunate incident.

The two apex bodies once again fervently appealed to all concerns to maintain peace and tranquility amongst the communities.