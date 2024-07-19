32 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 19, 2024
type here...

UNC, COCOMI condemns murder of civilian

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 18:  The United Naga Council (UNC) and the COCOMI, “in no uncertain terms’’, condemned the “cool blooded murder” of one MS Marangir Chiru of Kangchup Chiru village on July 15, 2024, by an “armed miscreant”. The two organisations, in a joint statement issued recently, also said the entire communities are aghast by the “inhumane act of violence meted out against the innocent civilian and we are deeply saddened by the loss of a precious life”.

The statement then said that the COCOMI came forward expressing “their regret” over the incident by owning up its moral responsibility. The COCOMI also expressed “their utmost concern” to the victim’s family and the community by ensuring their best cooperation to resolve the matter amicably.

- Advertisement -

 ”We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones and dear ones and we stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time,” the joint statement of the UNC and the COCOMI further said, adding, “We stand for justice for the victim and the family. We had categorically pressed the authority to book all the culprits involved and investigate this heinous crime thoroughly and bring the matter in the limelight of justice and ensure the welfare and future security of the victim’s family”.

The joint statement also said that the matter had been resolved amicably as per the Naga customary law. As such, the UNC and the COCOMI appealed to both communities to refrain from further escalation in regard to this unfortunate incident.

 The two apex bodies once again fervently appealed to all concerns to maintain peace and tranquility amongst the communities.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Charlize Theron says ‘The Old Guard’ sequel will come out soon

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Dangerous Animals in India Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs