UNC continues to be against ‘creation of 7 new districts’ in Manipur

SENAPATI, Sept 28: The United Naga Council (UNC) has

reiterated its stand against the “creation of 7 new

districts” in Manipur on December 8, 2016.

“In the wake of the ethnic conflict that has engulfed

the state of Manipur since May 3, 2023, and the

violently manifested geographical and demographic

contestation between the conflicting parties, it has

become critical for the Nagas to bring out into the

public domain the unsettled issue of the rejection of

the creation of 7 new districts on 8/12/2016 by the

then ruling Congress State Government of Manipur,”

the UNC said in a statement issued to Newmai News

Network tonight.

The UNC said the Nagas have rejected the declaration

of 7 new districts on December 8, 2016, and strongly

demonstrated the rejection with the mass rally held in

Naga district headquarters on December 15, 2016, and

the 139 days of economic blockade along the national

highways. The UNC further said the 10 rounds of

tripartite talks between the government of Manipur,

the United Naga Council (UNC) and the government of

India on the issue of the above creation of new

districts was based on the recognition that “there was

non-adherence to the 4 (four) memorandum of

Understanding” signed by the government of Manipur

with Naga organisations and the assurance of the

Government of India on the matter.

The United Naga Council also said it had clearly placed

in the public domain and in its memorandum to the

Government of India that the Nagas will not accept

any disintegration of Naga land or any act that will

adversely affect the interest of the Nagas while

attempting to address demands by any other

community.

The United Naga Council hereby reiterated its position

against the arbitrary, undemocratic, unconstitutional

and divisive declaration of 7 new districts on

8/12/2016 by the then government of Manipur and

any subsequent decision or ruling passed by any

institution or authority on the matter stands rejected

and shall be vehemently opposed till the same is

withdrawn. “To rectify the errors of the past will surely

prove to be beneficial to all concerns and restore

confidence and goodwill in the system,” the Naga

body added.