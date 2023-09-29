UNC continues to be against ‘creation of 7 new districts’ in Manipur

SENAPATI, Sept 28: The United Naga Council (UNC) has
reiterated its stand against the “creation of 7 new
districts” in Manipur on December 8, 2016.
“In the wake of the ethnic conflict that has engulfed
the state of Manipur since May 3, 2023, and the
violently manifested geographical and demographic
contestation between the conflicting parties, it has
become critical for the Nagas to bring out into the
public domain the unsettled issue of the rejection of
the creation of 7 new districts on 8/12/2016 by the
then ruling Congress State Government of Manipur,”
the UNC said in a statement issued to Newmai News
Network tonight.
The UNC said the Nagas have rejected the declaration
of 7 new districts on December 8, 2016, and strongly
demonstrated the rejection with the mass rally held in
Naga district headquarters on December 15, 2016, and
the 139 days of economic blockade along the national
highways. The UNC further said the 10 rounds of
tripartite talks between the government of Manipur,
the United Naga Council (UNC) and the government of
India on the issue of the above creation of new
districts was based on the recognition that “there was
non-adherence to the 4 (four) memorandum of
Understanding” signed by the government of Manipur
with Naga organisations and the assurance of the
Government of India on the matter.
The United Naga Council also said it had clearly placed
in the public domain and in its memorandum to the
Government of India that the Nagas will not accept
any disintegration of Naga land or any act that will
adversely affect the interest of the Nagas while
attempting to address demands by any other
community.
The United Naga Council hereby reiterated its position
against the arbitrary, undemocratic, unconstitutional
and divisive declaration of 7 new districts on
8/12/2016 by the then government of Manipur and
any subsequent decision or ruling passed by any
institution or authority on the matter stands rejected
and shall be vehemently opposed till the same is
withdrawn. “To rectify the errors of the past will surely
prove to be beneficial to all concerns and restore
confidence and goodwill in the system,” the Naga
body added.