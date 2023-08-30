Union AYUSH minister Sonowal inaugurates IAAMC academic complex at USTM

GUWAHATI, Aug 29: Union minister for AYUSH, and ports, shipping & waterways Sarbananda

Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the academic complex of the IA Ayurvedic Medical College

(IAAMC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in the presence of

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, prof GD Sharma, vice chancellor and a host of dignitaries and

thousands of students.

This state-of-the-art new infrastructure houses the Advanced Research Centre, Central

Instrumentation Facility, and different departments of the college.

Addressing a huge gathering of thousands of students, Sonowal said, “I am amazed to see the state-

of-the-art facility, a visionary initiative under the leadership of M Hoque. I am highly pleased after

visiting the sophisticated research lab where scientists are already doing research work. Ministry will

extend all necessary support to further develop the institution.” He appealed to the team Ayurveda

to focus on extensive research on medicinal plants of the NE region along with teaching-learning and

quality healthcare.

He said that the expansion of this premier institute can play an instrumental role in furthering the

role of traditional medicine in the region. “The vision of PM Modi ji is to develop a healthcare

delivery system that is effective and efficient. With the continuous impetus to build and expand

capacity for research and build a scientific base for traditional medicine, I believe the IAAMC will play

a crucial role towards the achievement of this objective”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM said, “In the near future, before 2030,

all healthcare divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—along with research will exist in

the USTM campus.”

Located near the multi-specialty University Hospital of Ayurveda & Naturopathy (UHAN) at the

USTM campus, this academic complex of the college has teaching as well as research facilities. On

the other hand, the 100-bed hospital provides facilities like OPD consultations, medicines, laboratory

facilities for routine haematological and biochemistry for the paediatric, geriatric and general

population. The hospital at the IAAMC campus is well-equipped with accident and emergency care

private wards, labour room, Operation Theatre, yoga centre, physiotherapy unit, panchkarma unit

etc. The investigation facilities like ECG, USG, X-ray, Laboratories, are also available.

The various sections at the hospital are Kayachikitsa (Ayruveda Medicine), Shalya (Surgery), Prasuti

Tantra & Stree Rog (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Shalakya (ENT), Netra Roga (Opthalmology),

Kumarbhritya (Paediatrics), Swastavritta (Yoga & Wellness Centre), Geriatric Care Clinic, 24 hours

pharmacy services, 24 hours ambulance services and canteen services. The round-the-clock

Laboratory services include USG, ECG, X-Ray, Panchakarma Therapies, Abyanga, Snehan, Swedan,

Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Vasti, Shirodhara and Raktamokshana.