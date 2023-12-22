Union Minister for MDoNER, Kishan Reddy, chairs video conference to review Meghalaya’s ongoing projects

GUWAHAT, Dec 22: In a significant development aimed at fostering regional development, a video conference was convened by the Union Minister for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Kishan Reddy, to discuss and review the ongoing projects in Meghalaya funded under the Ministry.

The virtual meeting served as a platform for key stakeholders to deliberate on the progress of various projects, their impact on local communities, and potential challenges that require strategic interventions.

Union Minister’s proactive approach to engage in these discussions underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the efficient and timely completion of development initiatives in the North East region.

“Attended the meeting via video conferencing called by Hon’ble Union Minister for @MDoNER_India, Sh. @kishanreddybjp

to discuss about ongoing projects in Meghalaya funded under the Ministry. We are grateful to the Ministry and to GoI for their continued support to ensure accelerated progress of Meghalaya and other North East States,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The projects discussed during the meeting are crucial for the socio-economic development of Meghalaya and are funded under the auspices of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the state, officials and representatives from Meghalaya acknowledged the continued support of the Ministry and the Government of India.