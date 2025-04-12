25.1 C
Union Women and Child Development Minister on 3-day visit to Arunachal

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Apr 11: The Union minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, who arrived in Itanagar on Thursday, reviewed implementation of central schemes in presence of minister Dasanglu Pul and other senior officials of the department.

The union minister is on a three-day visit to the state of Arunachal from April 10 – 13, where she would be reviewing the progress of all the important central schemes.

Informing, that for overall development of the department Rs 90 crore has already been released for Arunachal Pradesh, she stressed upon the implementation.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for the developmental activities of Northeastern states,” said Devi, asserting reviewing the flagship schemes which aimed at the welfare and development of women and children is to understand the ground reality of the state and region for future planning.

Appreciating chief minister Pema Khandu and Pul for implementing the central schemes in toto for the welfare of the state, she said due to difficult terrain and remoteness of the state, difficulties might arise relating to carrying out development activities, nevertheless it would be resolved in phase manner.

During the review meeting, empowerment to the women with dignity and to nurture the children with utmost care was discussed which covered Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), and the ways the anganwadi workers & helpers have been functioning in challenging terrain areas.

Minister Pul appreciated the suggestions of the union minister to expedite the developmental activities to address women & child related issues.

